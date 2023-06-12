TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going back in time, and wearing their original “Creamsicle” uniforms to pay tribute to the organization’s 50-year history.

The Bucs will play against former NFC Central Divisions rivals, the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15. This game will be the first time the team wears the historic uniforms since 2012.

“The return of our beloved Creamsicle uniforms for this special game is something that our fans have been passionate about for many years, and we are excited to celebrate the history of our franchise with a unique, dedicated Creamsicle gameday experience,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said.

Raymond James Stadium will also transform, using retro field stencils, stadium bunting and video board assets.

“This is more than a throwback game; it is a celebration of our legacy and some of the great moments and players that make our story so special to our fans,” Ford said.

The Buccaneers wore their orange uniforms from 1976 to 1996 and once a year from 2009 through 2012. legends including Lee Roy Selmon, Jimmie Giles and Doug Williams all wore the creamsicle uniform during the team’s first playoff season in 1979.

Tickets for this season’s home games are available at Buccaneers.com. For more information, contact 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com.