Bucs TE Tanner Hudson showing he has skills to make 53-man roster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tanner Hudson, a tight end in his second year in the National Football League, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with six receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Friday night.

“It goes in with the team,” said Hudson in response to being asked about the only touchdown scored by the Buccaneers. “I probably do not get that if the receiver does not come in and shield that guy so I can be wide open but, you know, it all chalks up to the team.”

Hudson is humble and he is hungry. He joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent from Southern Arkansas University last year. He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Hudson is showing he has the skills to land on the 53-man roster but will he be able to do it in Tampa? He would likely trail O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate, and possibly Antony Auclair.

He has 13 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason games this year.