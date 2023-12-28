TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Everything was clicking for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Eve.

As the Bucs welcomed the Jacksonville Jaguars to Raymond James Stadium, it was apparent that this Tampa Bay team was playing with fire under them. They were ready for the win, and they wanted it.

“Huge complementary football. It’s the kind of football you want to play in December. Defense got turnovers [and] the offense cashed in. [We] kept the ball most of the first half, gave the defense a rest, and they played good football,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said after taking down the Jags 30-12.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished the game throwing for 283 yards with two touchdowns, just a week after having a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in a road win at Green Bay – the first player to ever reach this feat at Lambeau Field.

But with all the recent success, the Bucs are turning their attention to the New Orleans Saints, who are also still in the playoff hunt.

“I think we’re trending upwards now, and we just have to refine the things that we made mistakes on from this game and be ready to bring it. We know how divisional games are, especially versus the Saints. Surely, they’ll bring their best and we have to bring ours,” Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin said.

The Bucs’ victory, combined with the Saints’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday night, left the Bucs alone atop the NFC South with two weeks remaining in the season.

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers:

LB Shaquil Barrett – Did not participate

CB Carlton Davis III – Did not participate

DT Mike Greene – Full participation

WR Rakim Jarrett – Full participation

TE Ko Kieft – Did not participate

Saints:

SAF Jordan Howden – Did not participate

CB Lonnie Johnson – Did not participate

OT Ryan Ramczyk – Did not participate

DE Isaiah Foskey – Limited participation

TE Jimmy Graham – Limited participation

DE Cameron Jordan – Limited participation

C Erik McCoy – Limited participation

RB Kendre Miller – Limited participation

WR Chris Olave – Limited participation

DE Payton Turner – Limited participation

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Buccaneers will face the Saints for the second time this season – however, this time, the playoffs are on the line. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.