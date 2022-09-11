ARLINGTON, Tex. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2022 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The game is an opening night rematch from last season, when the Bucs escaped with a 31-29 victory on Ryan Succop’s 36-yard field goal with two seconds to play in the game.

For the Bucs, the roster remains mostly intact from the past two seasons, but there are different faces in key positions. Many of those new players will impact tonight’s game.

You can watch the Bucs take on the Cowboys starting at 8:20 p.m. on WFLA, News Channel 8. You can also follow along with live updates below.

Bucs vs Cowboys live updates