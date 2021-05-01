4th round: Buccaneers select WR Jaleon Darden

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected wide receiver Jaleon Darden in the fourth round of the NFL draft, No. 129 overall. Darden played college football at North Texas and had 19 touchdown catches last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Kyle Trask in the second round of the NFL draft and will groom the Florida quarterback to potentially become Tom Brady’s successor. With all 22 starters returning from last season, the Super Bowl champions are drafting players who are not expected to fill significant roles right away. Brady is coming off winning a seventh NFL title. He turns 44 in August and has said he’d like to play at least until he’s 45. That gives Trask, the 64th selection overall, plenty of time to learn from Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon in the first round of the NFL draft, No. 32 overall. A team with no glaring needs after keeping the core of the roster together in free agency, the Super Bowl champions are looking to add young players who’ll have time to develop while Tom Brady and a deep, talented roster try to become the first club to win consecutive NFL titles since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots. Tryon opted out of playing at Washington last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is an outstanding pass rusher who eventually will be counted to make a relentless pass rush spearheaded by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul even better.