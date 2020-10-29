Buccaneers staff member tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers equipment staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent home according to reports.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter says it is not expected to pose an issue for Monday Night’s game vs. the Giants, who are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues.
The Giants are dealing with a COVID-19 situation of their own, with all but four of their offensive linemen and multiple coaches in quarantine after left guard Will Hernandez was placed on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Buccaneers game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week was moved out of the prime-time Sunday night slot due to a similar situation experienced by the Raiders. It remains to be seen whether or not this week’s game will be impacted.
