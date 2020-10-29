Buccaneers staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers equipment staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent home according to reports.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter says it is not expected to pose an issue for Monday Night’s game vs. the Giants, who are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues.

A Buccaneers' equipment staff member tested positive and has been sent home, per source. It is not expected to pose an issue for Monday Night's game vs. the Giants, who are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues.

The Giants are dealing with a COVID-19 situation of their own, with all but four of their offensive linemen and multiple coaches in quarantine after left guard Will Hernandez was placed on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week was moved out of the prime-time Sunday night slot due to a similar situation experienced by the Raiders. It remains to be seen whether or not this week’s game will be impacted.

