Buccaneers signing RB LeSean McCoy

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) speaks during a media availability, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding veteran runningback LeSean McCoy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it will be a one-year deal.

McCoy’s agent Drew Rosenhaus tells Schefter “He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the deal is on the veteran minimum which equals out to just over $1M,

McCoy who is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs running for 465 yards and 4 touchdowns in 13 games.

