Buccaneers signing Le’Veon Bell, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some much-needed running back depth following the loss of Leonard Fournette.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Bell formerly a member of the Baltimore Ravens will sign with the Buccaneers pending a physical.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reports the Buccaneers now are “likely” to place Leonard Fournette on injured reserve which would cause him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Following the loss of Gio Bernard with MCL and hip injuries, the Buccaneers were down to just Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn at the position.

Bell had 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns prior to being released by the Ravens.