Buccaneers sign veteran cornerback Richard Sherman

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARCHIVO.- En foto del 2 de febrero del 2020 el cornerback de los 49ers de San Francisco Richard Sherman en el Super Bowl 54 ante los Chiefs de Kansas City en Miami. El miércoles 14 de julio del 2021, Sherman es arrestado en Seattle por intentar meterse a una casa. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman to help the team’s defense, according to the team’s website.

Sherman confirmed the news himself on “The Richard Sherman Podcast.”

“I’m going to go play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” he said. “I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group. I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to execute and help that team win.”

The news comes after the team’s 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, had left the San Francisco 49ers in March as an unrestricted free agent.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss