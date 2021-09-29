Buccaneers sign veteran cornerback Richard Sherman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman to help the team’s defense, according to the team’s website.

Sherman confirmed the news himself on “The Richard Sherman Podcast.”

“I’m going to go play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” he said. “I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group. I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to execute and help that team win.”

The news comes after the team’s 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, had left the San Francisco 49ers in March as an unrestricted free agent.

