TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Monday the team has signed tight end Kyle Rudolph.

The 2022-23 season will be Rudolph’s 12th in the NFL. He previously spent 10 years in Minnesota with the Vikings and played for the New York Giants last season.

He earned Pro Bowl honors twice as a member of the Vikings in 2012 and 2017. He’s appeared and started in six postseason games and recorded 16 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Rudolph was drafted by the Vikings number 43 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Since entering the league, he ranks fourth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns and eight in receptions.