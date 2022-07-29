TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday the team has signed tight end Bug Howard.

Howard comes to Tampa after most recently playing in the United States Football League (USFL) for the Philadelphia Stars, where he started eight out of 10 games.

He recorded 30 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns for the Stars.

Before playing in the USFL, Howard spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Howard entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017.

Howard played four seasons at the University of North Carolina.