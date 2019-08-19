Buccaneers sign defensive lineman, Elijah Qualls

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed defensive lineman Elijah Qualls.

Qualls originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 draft.

During the 2017 season, he played six games and was a member of the Super Bowl LII winning team. In 2018, he was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

He is a Petaluma, California, native. Qualls will wear no. 70 for the Bucs.

The team also announced that defensive lineman Shane Bowman has been waived for injuries.