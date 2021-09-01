Buccaneers share new license plate featuring Super Bowl LV logo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are catering to the fans behind the wheel releasing the third generation of their specialty license plate.

“It is with the Super Bowl LV logo,” explained the Buccaneers’ Chief Operating Office, Brian Ford, “so those of you that have our specialty plate, thank you, and those of you that don’t, now, you have something else that you can get on your car.”

He highlighted why the organization is proud of this plate.

“Proceeds from every plate that is sold go back and they stay right here in the community,” said Ford.

Those proceeds will benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Florida Sports Foundation’s Major and Regional Grant Programs.