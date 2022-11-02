TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will ring in the new year with the induction of a former head coach to the Ring of Honor.

The team announced on Wednesday that Bruce Arians will be inducted with a halftime ceremony during the Bucs’ Week 17 game against the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023.

His induction ceremony was originally set for the Bucs vs. Chiefs game in Week Four but got postponed with the possibility of the game being relocated due to Hurricane Ian making its way toward Tampa.

Arians will join the Ring of Honor list as the 14th member and fourth coach along with John McKay, Tony Dungy, and Monte Kiffin.

Other members include Lee Roy Selmon, Kimmie Giles, Paul Gruber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Doug Williams, John Lynch, Ronde Barber, and late owner/President Malcolm Glazer.

During his time in Tampa Bay, he lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs making NFL history as the first time to win a Super Bowl at their home field. After three seasons, he guided the Bucs to a 31-18-0 record in the regular season for a winning percentage of .632.

Arians was hired as the 12th head coach in Bucs franchise history in Jan. 2019, following a short one-year retirement.

Before joining the Buccaneers staff, Arians spent four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals head coach from 2013 to 2017 and left as the winningest coach in franchise history.

Buccaneers Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith stated that Arians had a lasting impact on the Buccaneers’ team culture and his decision to retire in March was based on his desire to provide an opportunity to current head coach Todd Bowles.