MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFLA) — Sunday was a stellar showcase for the Buccaneers as they locked up Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson to claim their first win of the 2023 NFL regular season.

During the season opener, the Bucs forced three Vikings turnovers in the first half, two coming from safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who just so happened to break a franchise record.

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winfield’s 10 career sacks are the most by a safety in franchise history.

.@AntoineWJr11's 10 career sacks are the most by a safety in franchise history 💪 pic.twitter.com/6nHQAbogEs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 10, 2023

Winfield, whose father played nine seasons for Minnesota, front-side blitz and fell on his strip sack at the Vikings 30 to set up an early field goal for the Buccaneers despite a drive that netted zero yards.

The 25-year-old played college football at Minnesota and was drafted by the Bucs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers defeated the Vikings 20-17, starting their season on a high note in the post-Tom Brady era.

Tampa Bay will be back in action next Sunday against the Chicago Bears for their home opener at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

