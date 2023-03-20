TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Love is in the air for Antoine Winfield Jr. and his girlfriend! Not only does the Buccaneers’ safety have a Super Bowl ring, but now he’s adding a wedding band to his ring collection.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old popped the question to his now fiancée. The Super Bowl champion announced the news on his Instagram account with three pictures of the couple with the sweetest caption.

“To know her is to love her. The best part of me today, tomorrow, and all the days to come ❤,” the caption read.