Buccaneers reportedly signing veteran running back Giovani Bernard

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) looks toward the sideline during of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding to the running back room following the signing of veteran running back Giovani Bernard.

Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Bernard in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and was the longest-tenured NFL running back with one team prior to his release last week.

The 29-year-old Bernard has 921 carries for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns in his NFL career, and has added another 342 catches for 2,867 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.