Buccaneers reportedly agree to 1-year deal with WR Bryant Mitchell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Bryant Mitchell (16) makes a reception during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Bryant Mitchell on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Mitchell is a wide receiver who recorded nearly 1,500 receiving yards over three years in the Canadian Football League.

After his three year stint in the CFL, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May of 2019.

He played in one preseason game, catching five of five targets for 32 yards.

The team placed him on injured reserve in August when he tore his Achilles.

Mitchell retweeted Adam Schefter of ESPN, who broke the news, adding the caption, “He’s back!!!!!!!!!!”

