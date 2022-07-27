TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Special guests can watch the Buccaneers train for their upcoming season this week.

The Bucs reported to the AdventHealth Training Center for their 2022 training camp this week. They have 12 practices scheduled that are open to Krewe Members and special guests.

Similar to last year, season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and corporate partners will have access to practices on a first-come basis.

A digital ticket, which is available through the Ticketmaster account manager, will be required for entry to all practice sessions. There will be a $5 reservation fee per ticket with proceeds going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.

Those unable to attend practices can still view the beginning of each of those 12 workouts through the team’s “Training Camp Report” show, which will air on Buccaneers.com and the teams’ social media pages.