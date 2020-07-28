Buccaneers report for first day of training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The AdventHealth Training Center, the team facility of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, buzzed with activity on Tuesday morning.

The players arrived on the property to undergo their first round of COVID-19 testing. That testing is being done inside a trailer. The majority of them stayed on site for less than 30 minutes, walked into a trailer for their test and, then, headed home.

Tom Brady, who was already cleared to enter the facility, exited it on Tuesday morning alongside quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen.

You can also see Cameron Brate, Lavonte David, Vita Vea, Ali Marpet and several other players in the video.

