Buccaneers release first photos of Tom Brady in team uniform

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – TB12 in TB in a TB Buccaneers uniform…can you handle it?

The team shared four highly anticipated photos on their social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon showing new quarterback Tom Brady in white, pewter, and red.

The Buccaneers started building suspension on Monday when they tweeted a mysterious photo, presumably of Brady wearing the team colors, with the question, “When should we release the first photos of @TomBrady in a Bucs uniform?”

The quarterback retweeted it with a single word, “Tomorrow.”

