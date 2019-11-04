Buccaneers react to OT loss in Seattle

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clearly unhappy to have lost to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. The team has now lost four games in a row. However, they seemed to possess a slight feeling of satisfaction knowing they gave the Seahawks nearly more than they could handle on the field.

Yes, the Buccaneers still need to find a way to win but, in an attempt to celebrate the small victories, the following highlights definitely deserve a hint of recognition.

Jameis Winston only had one turnover in this game. His teammates did not commit any turnovers and the Buccaneers rookie linebacker, Devin White, forced one fumble that gave the Buccaneers offense the football.

The second year running back, Ronald Jones II, got the first start of his NFL career. He also scored the first touchdown of the game.

Breshad Perriman, who joined the team this year, had his first touchdown in a Buccaneers uniform. He made the catch after the ball bounced off of another player near the goal line.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar