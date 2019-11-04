Buccaneers react to OT loss in Seattle

SEATTLE (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are clearly unhappy to have lost to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. The team has now lost four games in a row. However, they seemed to possess a slight feeling of satisfaction knowing they gave the Seahawks nearly more than they could handle on the field.

Yes, the Buccaneers still need to find a way to win but, in an attempt to celebrate the small victories, the following highlights definitely deserve a hint of recognition.

Jameis Winston only had one turnover in this game. His teammates did not commit any turnovers and the Buccaneers rookie linebacker, Devin White, forced one fumble that gave the Buccaneers offense the football.

The second year running back, Ronald Jones II, got the first start of his NFL career. He also scored the first touchdown of the game.

Breshad Perriman, who joined the team this year, had his first touchdown in a Buccaneers uniform. He made the catch after the ball bounced off of another player near the goal line.