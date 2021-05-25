Buccaneers re-sign WR Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s official – wide receiver Antonio Brown will be back on the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the upcoming NFL season.

The Bucs announced Tuesday Brown had officially re-signed with the team. Brown joined Tampa Bay in October of 2020 and made appearance in eight regular season games last season, including four starts. He recorded 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown also played in three post-season games, including Super Bowl LV when he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady in the first half.

The wide receiver is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection who joined the league in 2010 and previously played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Brown also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bucs also added a defensive player to its roster on Tuesday by signing cornerback Dee Delaney. Delaney entered the NFL as a college free agent in 2018. He has made appearances with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Football Team and has spent time on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.