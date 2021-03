TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement with Tom Brady Friday that keeps the Hall of Fame quarterback on the team through 2022.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced the extension on Twitter Friday morning.

The move saves the Super Bowl champions $19 million in cap space this year as the team tries to keep key free agents, according to ESPN.

The contract will take Brady to and through his 45th birthday.