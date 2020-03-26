Buccaneers re-sign DL Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday the team has re-signed defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

The 2019 NFL season was Suh’s first year with the Bucs and recorded 41 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries, four passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

He started all 16 games for Tampa Bay and ranked third on the team with quarterback hits.

His active streak of 131 consecutive starts is the longest among NFL defensive linemen and the third-longest among all players.

During his first 10 seasons in the NFL, Suh has played in and started 158 games, recording 519 tackles, 180 quarterback hits, 58.5 sacks, 36 passes defensed, eight fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, three defensive touchdowns and one interception.

He was the No. 2 overall pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft and has earned five Pro Bowl selections and five Associated Press All-Pro honors.

Suh is a native of Portland, Oregon and played collegiately at Nebraska.

He wears No. 93 for Tampa Bay.

