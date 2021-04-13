Buccaneers re-sign cornerback Ross Cockrell

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have another cornerback in their corner next season.

The team has re-signed Ross Cockrell, who entered the league in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played for five NFL teams in his six-year career joining the Buccaneers practice squad in Week 3 of the 2020 season. He was promoted to the active roster on Oct. 13.

Cockrell, 29, spent last season in Tampa, playing 12 games with two starts. He saw action on 237 defensive snaps making 11 tackles and one pass breakup in 2020.

Cockrell, a fourth-round choice of the Bills in 2014, played one season with the Bills, two with the Steelers, one with the Giants and one with the Panthers before landing with the Bucs.

In six seasons, he has appeared in 80 games with 45 starts and has totaled 230 tackles, seven interceptions and 45 pass breakups.

Cockrell is expected to be a valuable reserve for a team that has already managed to bring back all 22 starters from the Super Bowl, along with multiple key role players.