Buccaneers re-sign backup QB Blaine Gabbert

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract.

The tenth-year veteran spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason.

Gabbert signed with the Bucs in 2019 after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

He played for Bucs coach Bruce Arians when both were in Arizona in 2017.

