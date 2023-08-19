TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford sustained a neck injury after being sacked in the third quarter of the preseason game against the New York Jets.

Wolford was carted off the field immediately after taking the hit. As soon as the play was called dead, the 27-year-old quarterback remained on the ground.

It appeared Wolford was injured during the initial hit before he fell to the ground.

His teammates surrounded him as he was led off the field on a stretcher. WFLA Sports Reporter Dan Lucas said Wolford is still being evaluated in the locker room for an apparent neck injury.

Buccaneers senior writer Scott Smith reported that Wolford has movement in his extremities. He will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Bucs are currently leading the Jets 13-6 with a little over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Live updates for the game can be found here.

This is a developing story.