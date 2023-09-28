TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — What a month it’s been for Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ punter Jake Camarda!

The NFL announced that Camarda was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month Thursday, just a few weeks after being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2.

According to the Bucs, Camarda is the second punter in team history to win Player of the Month honors and the Bucs’ first special teamer to win the award since 2012.

In three games during September, Camarda punted 14 times for 768 gross yards and 629 net yards and tied for the NFC lead with seven punts pinned inside the 20-yard line. His 54.9 gross yards per punt lead the NFL this season, while his 44.9 net yards per punt rank fifth in the league.

What a month for P Jake Camarda:



🏈 Won NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September

🏈 Won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2

💍 Got engaged! pic.twitter.com/L0M4dl6vO2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 28, 2023

The star punter also connected on a 74-yard punt in Week 3, matching his franchise record and tying for the longest punt in the NFL this season.

He currently leads the league in punts of 50+ yards (nine), punts of 55+ yards (seven), punts of 60+ yards (five) and punts of 70+ yards (two). Tampa Bay’s average opponent starting field position following a punt return is the opponent’s own 20-yard line, which puts Camarda third in the NFC.

In addition to his punting duties, Camarda converted 11 kickoffs for touchbacks this month and recovered a blocked field goal in Week 2.

Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Camarda has now won Player of the Week honors twice (Week 2 of the 2023 season and Week 9 of the 2022 season), in addition to claiming his first monthly honor this September.