Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB, Shaquil Barrett plans to keep talents in Tampa

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – “We are planning on Tampa. I am planning on Tampa.”

Shaquil Barrett, who led the league in sacks in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spoke candidly about his future with the team at the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

“I am here right now just taking advantage of this next step right now,” said Barrett. “I don’t know where it is going to end up at but I am confident it is going to be where I should be, which I think is Tampa.”

The linebacker is one of 19 unrestricted free agents on the Buccaneers roster. However, based on his productivity this season, Barrett sits at the top of that free agent list.

“It is up to Tampa Bay right now,” said Barrett, “Whatever they want to do, we are on board with them. Our plan is to get whatever we can out of them, out of anybody.”

Barrett has shown he is worth the money that would come with a lengthy deal and tells News Channel 8 why he has been working towards that contract.

“I most definitely want to have some security. My whole goal was to make sure my family never had to worry or feel like any instability,” said Barrett. “I want security. That is all I want for my family. To be able to do that would mean a lot for me, for them, for my family back home, siblings, I could be able to help everybody out and I just want stability and security for my family.”