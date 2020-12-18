Buccaneers place Donovan Smith on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) sits the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed offensive tackle Donovan Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Smith will not play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Buccaneers released a statement from Smith on Twitter. The Bucs player confirmed he had close contact with a family member who recently tested positive for the virus.

“I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff,” a portion of the statement reads.

Statement from T Donovan Smith: pic.twitter.com/abdASlTOC6 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 18, 2020

The Buccaneers face off against the Falcons during week 15 Sunday at 1 p.m.

