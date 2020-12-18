Buccaneers place Donovan Smith on reserve/COVID-19 list

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed offensive tackle Donovan Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
Smith will not play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
The Buccaneers released a statement from Smith on Twitter. The Bucs player confirmed he had close contact with a family member who recently tested positive for the virus.
“I wish I could be out there with my guys for this important game, but I understand and respect the protocols that have been put in place for the safety of our players, coaches and staff,” a portion of the statement reads.
The Buccaneers face off against the Falcons during week 15 Sunday at 1 p.m.
