Buccaneers on roster bubble look to make final push

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians said this week that the fourth quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans will be crucial for players trying to make the team. That’s because their starters will be getting most of the reps early in the game, leaving fewer reps for the players on the cusp.

So the pressure is on to stand out– in a good way– one more time.

“I just have to show that I can be a dominant special teams player,” said Bucs linebacker Grant Stuard. “That I can take coaching and do the technique that the coaches ask me to do instead of going out there and doing my own thing. Just show that I can dominate out there in that area of the game that I don’t think I’ve really shown yet. I had a lot more reps, especially in special teams this game, so just capitalizing there and showing him like, ‘Hey, I’m a dude on special teams, I’m not just a guy, I’m a dude.’ I feel like if I show that then I’ll have a good chance.”

“I think everybody’s just out here competing,” said Bucs offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie. “Trying to solidify their roles in every position. That’s all you can do in this game is you know, work and try to get better each and every day.”

“Roster spots… it’s hard to say,” Arians commented said about the number of players they’re still undecided about. “There’s three or four guys still fighting.”

After that third preseason game against Houston is when the major roster cuts happen. Teams have to go from 80 to that 53-man roster, plus 16 practice squad spots by Tuesday afternoon.