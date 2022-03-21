TAMPA (WFLA) – Tom Brady’s return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season has reinvigorated ticket sales but the team is making sure new purchasers are locked in for more than 2022.

Under a new team policy, the Buccaneers are requiring new season-ticket buyers to sign up for the next two seasons.

In an effort to cut down on fans of visiting teams getting the best seats in the house, those buying season tickets in the lower level of Raymond James Stadium will have to provide proof of Florida ID that matches the personal information on their ticket account.

“One of our primary objectives as we go into each season is finding ways to create the best home field advantage for our team,” Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon. “We want to provide loyal Buccaneers fans with the best opportunity to purchase the very limited number of seats that are available. We pride ourselves on delivering the best gameday experience in the league and our fans are essential to that success. These additional ticket policies, as well as providing our no-interest, 24-month payment plan, have been put in place to ensure that our true fans have the best options available for season pass memberships.”