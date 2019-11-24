Buccaneers linebacker shares special bond with 9-year-old boy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kahzin Daniels is a rookie linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We caught him greeting Michelle Triplett and her 9-year-old son, Zane, on the field at Raymond James Stadium before the start of the game last weekend.

Daniels, who is completely blind in one eye, met this family when he was a student at the University of Charleston in West Virginia. Zane is also blind in one eye and plays football too!

Michelle told WFLA Daniels is like a big brother to Zane and he is learning an important message from following his journey.

“We want him to know,” said Triplett, “no matter what obstacle you have in your life you can keep pushing.”

The Buccaneers organization provided Zane with a gift bag containing a Daniels jersey.

