TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ticket website StubHub released its 2022 NFL Preview on Thursday, revealing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing in the best-selling games both at home and abroad.

According to StubHub, the Buccaneers game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11 is the highest selling game of the season, nearly doubling the number two spot of the matchup against the Bills and Rams.

The Buccaneers play in three of the website’s top selling NFL games.

The Bucs’ game in Munich against the Seahawks is the number one in demand international game, generating nearly four times the sales of the number two spot, the Giants versus the Packers in London.

StubHub’s top in demand teams for the 2022 season include:

Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles

After the Buccaneers and Cowboys on Sept. 11, the other top five in demand games for the season include:

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 8

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 2

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 25

The Buccaneers are also StubHub’s number one traveling team, contributing to the highest jump in average price of tickets sold for away games.