Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett on making NFL history

TAMPA (WFLA) – He has only played in three games while wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform but, in those three games, Shaquil Barrett has landed himself in the record books.

The linebacker is one of only two players in the history of the National Football League to record eight sacks in the first three games of the regular season.

“It is most definitely surreal,” said Barrett, “But I know it is all hard work, time, listening to the game plan, doing my job, not playing outside myself, and doing exactly what the coaches ask me to do.”

Barrett, who spent his first year in the league on the practice squad in Denver, recorded 14 sacks over the next four years as a member of the Denver Broncos.

