TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens, according to head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles confirmed the news on Friday, saying Barrett will be out for the remainder of the season.

“He’s got an Achilles [tear] – he’ll be out for the rest of the year. It’s a tough break for him,” Bowles said.

Bowles was also asked if the loss of Barrett will impact the team’s plans at the trade deadline.

“”Only if it’s something that we see that interests us, that can help us and get something for them that we’re really trying to get,” Bowles said. “We’ve got some guys we feel confident in, but at the same time you never stop looking for anything.”