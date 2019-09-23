Buccaneers kicker, Matt Gay, on missing kick that would have won game against Giants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “In those moments, there are no excuses. You have to put it through.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie kicker, Matt Gay, did not mince words when he was asked about the missed field goal that would have given his team the win over the New York Giants on Sunday evening.

“That is just one hundred percent on me,” said Gay. “You got to make it.”

He missed that 34-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers trailed the Giants by one point. He was also unable to connect one two extra points earlier in the game.

“I got to live and learn from what I did. Go back and make sure I learn from the mistakes that I made tonight but, again, look at going forward. My teammates have been great. Some kind words coming from my teammates so they have been nothing but good to me,” said Gay. “It does not take away from the fact that I have got to make that field goal though.”