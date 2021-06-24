Buccaneers invite select groups of fans to training camp in July

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are allowing certain groups of fans to attend training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center in July.

The first practice, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 25, at 8:30 in the morning, will welcome season pass members.

Additionally, the Buccaneers will host joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Wednesday, Aug. 18.

You can view the full schedule here:

According to the organization, the number of fans will be capped at a certain capacity so the general public will not have any access. The 16 viewable practices can be watched by season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders, sponsors, and other specific groups.

We'll open training camp July 25 and are set to have 16 workouts in front of Krewe Members and other special groups. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 24, 2021

“We are thrilled to welcome back our most tenured season pass members and our great corporate partners to AdventHealth Training Center for training camp this year as we continue preparations for this much anticipated follow up to last year’s historic season,” said the Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever. The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can’t wait to see that passion on display once again.”

Members must have a digital ticket, which you can acquire through your Ticketmaster account manager, to go to a practice. You will have to pay a $5 reservation fee for each ticket. Those proceeds will benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.