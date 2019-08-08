Buccaneers host NFL boot camp

TAMPA (WFLA) – It was back to boot camp for some military service members tonight and they loved it, because this was an NFL boot camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

Deanna Froehlich is with the Coast Guard.

She was one of the 50-locally-based military service members invited to this special event hosted by the Bucs and USAA.

“I’ve never done anything like this before getting to participate in a boot camp style event with the Buccaneers,” Froehlich said.

Service members got to compete in football drills coaches use to evaluate NFL players: the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, and the QB arm challenge.

Players, coaches, and service members building on their respect for each other as they unite in their love of country and the game of football.

This is the second Salute to Service event at Buccaneers training camp.

Monday’s practice was reserved for a full-team autograph session for military families.