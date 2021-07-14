Buccaneers highlight achievements of Monte Kiffin ahead of Ring of Honor ceremony

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin reacts to a good play during the morning workout at football training camp in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Sunday, July 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He spent 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers choreographing a dynamic defense and now, after more than one decade away from the organization, Monte Kiffin is returning to steal the show.

The former defensive coordinator will be the star of a press conference at the AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday afternoon. He will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at a home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Kiffin is the first assistant coach to be selected for the Ring of Honor. He was actually surprised by the selection on his 80th birthday about one year ago but, because of the pandemic, the ceremony had to be pushed to the upcoming season.

Kiffin, who worked under Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden from the 1996 season to the 2008 season, put the Buccaneers defense on the map.

The defense ranked in the top 10 in total defenses in 11 of 13 seasons, top 5 in total defense in eight seasons and it ranked first in the National Football League in the 2002 season.

The team also won the Super Bowl that year, the first championship for the franchise.