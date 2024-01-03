TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one last chance to achieve their post-season goals – can they get it done?

It’s no secret that the Buccaneers have the grit and determination to secure a playoff spot, however, after the New Orleans Saints halted their four-game win streak with a 23-13 loss at home, their last chance for playoffs lies in Carolina.

“That’s all you can ask for in life is an opportunity, so we are going to do our best to do what we need to do this week to prepare. We know [the] Carolina [Panthers] [are not] going to be pushovers either. Like you said, it’s a division game, and they [are] going to come out swinging. We just have to make sure we swing first,” Bucs’ second-year running back Rachaad White said Sunday.

The Panthers, who’ve struggled all season, becoming the first team in the league to be eliminated from the playoffs, will look to stop the Buccaneers. But with a 2-14 record, the Bucs know that anything is possible – especially against a divisional team.

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers:

OLB Shaquil Barrett – Full participation

CB Carlton Davis – Limited participation

DL Mike Greene – Full participation

WR Rakim Jarrett – Full participation

TE Ko Kieft – Did not participate

QB Baker Mayfield – Did not participate

S Kaevon Merriweather – Limited participation

WR Trey Palmer – Limited participation

T Tristan Wirfs – Did not participate

Panthers:

OLB Brian Burns – Full participation

WR DJ Chark Jr. – Limited participation

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill – Limited participation

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. – Did not participate

P Johnny Hekker – Did not participate

CB Troy Hill – Limited participation

CB Jaycee Horn – Limited participation

G Cade Mays – Limited participation

T Taylor Moton – Full participation

K Eddy Pineiro – Did not participate

RB Miles Sanders – Did not participate

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette – Did not participate

QB Bryce Young – Full participation

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Bucs will have one last chance to secure a playoff berth in Carolina against the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.