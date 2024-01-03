TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one last chance to achieve their post-season goals – can they get it done?
It’s no secret that the Buccaneers have the grit and determination to secure a playoff spot, however, after the New Orleans Saints halted their four-game win streak with a 23-13 loss at home, their last chance for playoffs lies in Carolina.
“That’s all you can ask for in life is an opportunity, so we are going to do our best to do what we need to do this week to prepare. We know [the] Carolina [Panthers] [are not] going to be pushovers either. Like you said, it’s a division game, and they [are] going to come out swinging. We just have to make sure we swing first,” Bucs’ second-year running back Rachaad White said Sunday.
The Panthers, who’ve struggled all season, becoming the first team in the league to be eliminated from the playoffs, will look to stop the Buccaneers. But with a 2-14 record, the Bucs know that anything is possible – especially against a divisional team.
INJURY REPORT
Buccaneers:
- OLB Shaquil Barrett – Full participation
- CB Carlton Davis – Limited participation
- DL Mike Greene – Full participation
- WR Rakim Jarrett – Full participation
- TE Ko Kieft – Did not participate
- QB Baker Mayfield – Did not participate
- S Kaevon Merriweather – Limited participation
- WR Trey Palmer – Limited participation
- T Tristan Wirfs – Did not participate
Panthers:
- OLB Brian Burns – Full participation
- WR DJ Chark Jr. – Limited participation
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill – Limited participation
- OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. – Did not participate
- P Johnny Hekker – Did not participate
- CB Troy Hill – Limited participation
- CB Jaycee Horn – Limited participation
- G Cade Mays – Limited participation
- T Taylor Moton – Full participation
- K Eddy Pineiro – Did not participate
- RB Miles Sanders – Did not participate
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette – Did not participate
- QB Bryce Young – Full participation
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Bucs will have one last chance to secure a playoff berth in Carolina against the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.