Buccaneers ‘Grave Diggers’ meet Grave Digger ahead of Monster Jam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pairing could not be more perfect.

It rivals the riveting connections between cheese and crackers, Tom Brady and the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and the sun and the sand.

However, the pairing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary, which is also known as the “Grave Diggers,” and the monster truck known as Grave Digger might take the cake.

“It was actually a caption that me, Devin White, and Sean Murphy-Bunting came up with and the next thing you know, it is our name,” said the Buccaneers cornerback, Carlton Davis.

Yes, the Buccaneers secondary is known as the “Grave Diggers” because they, essentially, silence the opponent’s offense.

“That is our playing style,” said Davis. “That is the way we play so it kind of stuck and we are rolling with it.”

Now, I would like you to imagine two of those “Grave Diggers” meeting the Grave Digger, the star of the show at Monster Jam. That meeting actually happened inside Raymond James Stadium on Thursday.

“It was crazy, man!” exclaimed Davis. “I have never been or even seen a monster truck up this close so it has been a great experience for me.”

His teammate, who also sat behind the wheel of the Grave Digger, remembered watching the event when he was younger.

“As a kid,” said Sean Murphy-Bunting, a cornerback with the Buccaneers, “me and my brothers were always interested. We would have the video games and the t-shirts and everything like that and my mom would always take us to the Monster Jam events.”

The players actually swapped jerseys with Adam and Krysten Anderson. Krysten is the only female to have driven Grave Digger. She took her first ride in it in 2016 and she will be controlling that 12,000 pound beast this weekend.

While Murphy-Bunting will not be attending the event in his home stadium, Davis will have the honor of setting it into motion with a short speech to excite the crowd.

“I am going to be starting off the show,” he said, “and I am excited about it. I cannot wait. Hopefully, I can provide some energy for this crowd.”

He will be bringing the energy for a crowd of people inside Raymond James Stadium like he did during the football season, like the “Grave Diggers” and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did during their Super Bowl season.

“The last time I had been here, it was historical. It was legendary,” said Davis. “Even walking back into this stadium now, I can still feel the energy. I can still feel the confetti falling down on us. It was a great experience. It is still a great experience and, hopefully, we can repeat that process this year.”