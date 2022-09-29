TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement following Hurricane Ian on Thursday that they will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm,” a statement from the Buccaneers read. “We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.”

In the statement, the team thanked local and government agencies, emergency personnel and the Miami Dolphins for their help with hosting the team’s practices this week.

“We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and emergency personnel who are already battling the elements, saving lives, and helping our neighbors in those most impacted areas to our south,” the team said.

The team’s statement said the Buccaneers will have additional information soon on “ways we can join together to support our community and those most impacted by the storm.”

The week four matchup will take place during a Sunday Night football game at 8:20 p.m. You can catch the game on News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station.