Buccaneers game moved to 4:25, local ‘The Voice’ finalist Kenzie Wheeler to perform free concert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn runs for a touchdown past Carolina Panthers free safety Juston Burris during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Following a dramatic win over the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to clinch the number two seed in week 18 against the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL announced that the Panthers-Buccaneers game would be flexed from the 1:00 p.m. slot to 4:25 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS.

With the Buccaneers win and a loss by the Dallas Cowboys, the team now holds sole possession of the third seed.

A win over the Panthers and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 would bump the Buccaneers up to the second spot and guarantee them a second home game following a victory in the wild card round.

Fans attending Sunday’s game can check out local artist Kenzie Wheeler who was on Season 20 of “The Voice” perform in Publix Lot 14 of Raymond James Stadium for a free concert.

The free Publix Ultimate Tailgate Party starts at 1:00 p.m when Lot 14 opens. Wheeler will perform 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.