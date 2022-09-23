Cruise Liner Celebrity Century heads out to sea in Miami Beach, Fla., Monday, May 3, 2010. (Alan Diaz)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Want to party in the middle of the ocean with your favorite NFL stars? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to Key West and the Bahamas next year and they want to bring you with them.

The team has partnered with Celebrity Cruise Line to give fans a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience at sea.

It’s first-ever four-night “fan cruise” will set sail from Miami on March 2, 2023, and make stops in Key West and Nassau, Bahamas.

Fans will get the chance to sail with current Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and tackle Tristan Wirfs. Buccaneers Super Bowl Legends Dexter Jackson and Martin Grammatica will also be onboard.

Other celebrity guests will include Captain Fear, Buccaneers cheerleaders, and Bucs Super Fan Big Nasty, the team said.

The team is promising special Bucs-themed experiences for fans on both land and sea, including a “Raise the Flags” Sail Away Party, Fans and Players VIP Cocktail Parties, a Scavenger Hunt through Key West, and “Behind the Scenes with the Bucs” Presentations.

To learn more about the cruise, visit www.tampabaybucscruise.com or call 1-800-975-7112. Fans can also visit the Celebrity Cruise Line booth in Bucs Beach on gamedays to get more information.