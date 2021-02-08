Buccaneers fans rush local stores for Super Bowl championship gear

TAMPA, Fla. – Now that the Buccaneers are Super Bowl Champions, tons of fans are looking to update their gear. People rushed to stores Monday morning, looking for those Super Bowl t-shirts and other memorabilia in honor of the historic day.

Longtime Buccaneer fans all over Tampa Bay are still reveling in Sunday’s victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I have been loving these Buccaneers all my life. I even got the Bucs tattoo. Got the Bucs old super bowl ring. Got the Bucs Chain. It’s just great,” said Buccaneers fan Ollie Brown.

He has some of the best Buccaneers gear you’ll probably ever see, but you can never have too much memorabilia. He went to Heads and Tails, searching for a few more pieces to add to his collection.

“I was looking for a Bucs flag to put at my house down by my yard but they don’t have any… but I guess I’m going to get one of these Super Bowl shirts now,” said Brown.

Management at Heads and Tails tell 8 On Your Side that they’re Super Bowl inventory is limited for now.

“We’re waiting for a shipment to come in so all… Our floor will be full of Super Bowl Championship merchandise by tomorrow afternoon.”