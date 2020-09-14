Buccaneers fans remain hopeful after ‘Tompa Bay’ era begins with a loss

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, like the one’s News Channel 8’s Justin Schecker met at the Press Box Sports Emporium Sunday afternoon, there has been extra excitement for the first Sunday of the 2020 NFL season.

“I still like our chances to go in the playoffs,” Cedric Robertson said.

After months of anticipation and a canceled preseason due to the pandemic, it was their first chance to see Tom Brady in action since the six-time Super Bowl winner left New England and signed with Tampa Bay in March.

“It’s a good feeling,” Mahli Dickenson said. “So hopefully the rest of the season will be good and they’ll have a lot of wins. Hopefully, we’ll get to the Super Bowl.”

But another favorite to reach the big game being played in February at Raymond James Stadium handed the Bucs a 34-23 loss in week one.

“It’s hard to beat New Orleans at home with or without the fans, and its hard to beat Drew Brees,” Robertson said.

Now that the Bucs have their own future Hall of Fame quarterback, Robertson said there is no need for fans to panic.

“We got the GOAT (greatest of all-time), no reason to throw the towel in,” he said. “We’ll be alright.”

Despite Brady throwing two interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown, loyal Tampa Bay sports fan Maria Aguayo said this defeat is not the 43-year-old quarterback’s fault.

“It was no different than what we’d normally see because I don’t think the offensive line is what he’s used to from the Patriots,” she said. “I think he’ll do well if he can get them all together.”

Aguayo is a season ticket holder. She told News Channel 8 she is still eager for her first chance to see Brady, Gronk and the 2020 Bucs play in person.

“I saw the game for the Kansas City Chiefs,” she said. “So if they kind of keep it that way I think it’s gonna be safe.”

Arrowhead Stadium had a reduced capacity of under 25 percent with fans seen in the Thursday Night Football broadcast scattered throughout the stadium.

Next Sunday, Ray Jay will be empty for the Bucs home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Week six in October against the Green Bay Packers might be the first chance for some fans to take their seats in the stadium for a Bucs home game.

A limited number of fans will be able to see Brady play in person in a Bucs uniform for the first time during the week three game at the Denver Broncos.

