Buccaneers fans make their picks at draft celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed about 6,000 fans to Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

While fans sat in the stands in pods for Thursday’s night draft celebration, they had access to the field for a variety of football activities.

News Channel 8’s Gabrielle Shirley chatted with a handful of them with one the question on everyone’s my mind.

“Who will the Buccaneers will pick in the first round?”

Buccaneers fan Jason Sofka wants the Buccaneers to pick a quarterback to learn from and to be the successor to take over for Tom Brady.

He even had a particular quarterback he would want to see in a Buccaneers uniform next season.

“Justin Fields would be the guy, of course,” said Sofka. “Everyone wants Fields. He might go to 15, he might go to New England, but, if we could get Fields, maybe sneak up to get him, I would take him.”

Unfortunately for Sofka, Fields was drafted by the Chicago Bears as the eleventh overall pick.

Jayme Lindsey, another Buccaneers fan, also felt the team needed a quarterback but he named a different player.

“Who would I pick? Right now, for our needs, we don’t really need anything,” admitted Lindsey. “I would say Kyle Trask, the quarterback from the Florida Gators. He can sit behind Tom Brady and learn behind him.”

Rafael Montanez went to the party with Sofka but he did not share the same prediction on who the Buccaneers would select as their first pick. He thought a running back would be the wisest choice.

We shall see, folks, we shall see.