TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Buccaneers are back in action following a devastating 39-37 loss to the Houston Texans last week. Now, Tampa Bay is turning their energy to the Titans as they look to snap back against Tennessee, ending their losing streak.
During Week 9, the Bucs’ offense started to gel and come alive against the Texans. Unfortunately, their highly-praised defense was stagnant against rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a loss of their own, falling 20-16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their loss came just a week after rookie quarterback Will Levis had a stellar debut against the Atlanta Falcons. He went 19 of 29 passing for 238 yards with four touchdowns for a 130.5 passer rating. The Titans went on to defeat the Falcons 28-23.
INACTIVES:
Buccaneers:
- QB John Wolford
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- CB Carlton Davis III
- DB Josh Hayes
- G Matt Feiler
- TE David Wells
Titans:
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
- WR Colton Dowell
- WR Treylon Burks
- QB Ryan Tannehill
- OLB Caleb Murphy
- G Daniel Brunskill
- OLB Rashad Weaver
First Quarter: Titans 3 – Buccaneers 0
7:17: LIKE MIKE! Mayfield goes to Evans for 20 yards.
8:34: MAYFIELD TO GODWIN! Mayfield goes deep to the WR for a 17-yard completion.
8:34: Folk kicks 65 yards for a touchback.
8:38: Titans kick a 38-yard field goal and IT’S GOOD! Tenn. is the first on the board with 3.
9:14: VITA VEA!!! Vea takes down Levis for a loss of 9 yards.
12:04: Levis throws incomplete – Offsides called on Bucs’ Tryon-Shoyinka.
13:54: Derek Henry goes to the right, but Bucs’ Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is there and pushes him back for a loss of 2.
14:29: Direct snap to Spears – he runs and picks up 15 yards.
15:00: Tenn. rookie QB Will Levis passes short left to Hopkins for 15 yards and the first down.
15:00: Camarda kicks 61 yards to TB35 – fair catch by Titans’ Spears.